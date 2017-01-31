9:20 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Exxon beats 4Q profit forecasts

Exxon beats 4Q profit forecasts

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 8:17 am 01/31/2017 08:17am
Share

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil Corp. is reporting fourth-quarter profit of $1.68 billion.

The Irving, Texas, company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $61.02 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.57 billion.

Exxon shares have decreased 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed roughly 2 percent. The stock has climbed 10 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOM

_____

Keywords: Exxon Mobil, Earnings Report, Priority Earning

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Exxon beats 4Q profit forecasts
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Money News