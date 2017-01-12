8:05 am, January 12, 2017
BREAKING NEWS A teenager has been charged as an adult with two deadly stabbings at the Westfield Wheaton mall.

Delta posts better-than expected 4Q revenue

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 7:42 am 01/12/2017 07:42am
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta reported better-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter, while its adjusted profit met Wall Street’s view. The airline benefited from lower fuel costs.

For the three months ended December 31, the Delta earned $622 million, or 84 cents per share. A year earlier the Atlanta-based company earned $980 million, or $1.25 per share.

Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains, were 82 cents per share.

This matched the expectations of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Fuel costs declined during the quarter, and the average fuel price per gallon also dropped.

Revenue slipped to $9.46 billion from $9.5 billion, but still managed to top the $9.35 billion that analysts polled by Zacks anticipated.

Delta Air Lines Inc. reported a full-year adjusted profit of $5.32 per share on revenue of $39.64 billion.

Shares edged up 36 cents to $51.80 in premarket trading ahead of the market open on Thursday.

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAL

