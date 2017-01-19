DC tastes McDonald’s of the future

WASHINGTON – McDonald’s started opening redesigned restaurants that feature kiosk ordering and table service through the D.C. region this month.

Dubbed “Experience the Future,” McDonald’s began to roll out the updated restaurants late last year and picked D.C. as one of the initial markets.

Southern California, Florida and New York City were the first markets to welcome McDonald’s of the future locations. Others will roll out in San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and Boston.

McDonald’s invited the local media to check out one of them at 2228 New York Avenue NE this week.

The Washington region now has 10 “Experience the Future” McDonald’s locations either open or set to open by the end of January. Another 15 will open by late spring.

Here’s the list of local “Experience the Future” McDonald’s that will be opening this month:

2228 New York Avenue, NE, Washington, D.C.

Route 50 & Cedar Street, Cambridge, Maryland

5600 Riverdale Road, Riverdale, Maryland

106 University Boulevard, Silver Spring, Maryland

1000 North Henry Street, Alexandria, Virginia

121 West Glebe Road, Alexandria, Virginia

2089 Chain Bridge Road, Vienna, Virginia

8111 Leesburg Pike, Vienna, Virginia

121 Maple Avenue, Purcellville, Virginia

700 S. Mineral Street, Keyser, West Virginia

