Cynosure soars on deal talk; Qualcomm slumps on Apple suit

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 4:44 pm 01/23/2017 04:44pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Kate Spade & Co., up 64 cents to $18.40

Bloomberg News reported that the handbag maker has attracted takeover interest from Coach, Michael Kors and international companies.

Qualcomm Inc., down $8 to $54.88

Apple is suing the maker of semiconductors, one of its major suppliers, for $1 billion in a patent fight.

Sprint Corp., up 25 cents to $9.18

The mobile phone carrier is buying a 33 percent stake in Tidal, the music streaming service owned by artists including Jay-Z.

Halliburton Co., down $1.65 to $54.80

The oilfield service company warned of weaker demand in markets outside North America and its revenue missed forecasts.

McDonald’s Corp., down 88 cents to $121.38

The world’s biggest hamburger chain reported a fourth-quarter drop in sales at established U.S. locations.

United Continental Holdings Inc., down $2.49 to $72.75

Six of the airline’s flights were canceled and 200 more were delayed Sunday because of a computer problem.

Cynosure Inc., up $2.90 to $46.75

The maker of medical lasers is considering a sale or other kind of deal, Bloomberg News reported.

Yahoo Inc., up 35 cents to $42.40

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether two massive data breaches should have been reported sooner to investors, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

