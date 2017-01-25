WASHINGTON — For many young consumers, cooking and buying ingredients is unfamiliar and intimidating, especially when it comes to fresh meat.

The D.C.-based North American Meat Institute has recognized that by launching a web-based guide last year, which they’ve now translated into a useful app.

Creators of the MyMeatUp app, free for both iOS and Android, hope to both help and educate consumers.

“We know that people may not be familiar with some of the different cuts out there, and we know that younger consumers are really interested in transparency,” Eric Mittenthal, vice president of public affairs at the North American Meat Institute, told WTOP.

The app starts with a simple guide designed for use while shopping.

“If you see something [and] you’re not quite sure what it is, where it comes from or how to cook it, you can search for it in the app, and then the app will tell you exactly what it is, the best ways to cook it, and then give you recipes for how to cook it for dinner,” Mittenthal said.

The MyMeatUp app’s extensive glossary defines culinary lingo such as “choice cut,” “grass-fed” and “antibiotic-free.” The app also addresses common questions about the meat and poultry industry, including animal welfare practices, environmental concerns and nutrition facts.

In addition, there are tips on food safety, preparation and even a video that shows users how to use a meat thermometer.

The free MyMeatUp app is available for iOS on iTunes and for Android on GooglePlay.

