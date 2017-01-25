4:31 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Confused about meat? There's…

Confused about meat? There’s an app to help

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh January 25, 2017 11:43 am 01/25/2017 11:43am
4 Shares
The MyMeatUp app, free for both iOS and Android, gets users familiar with different cuts of meat, cooking methods and culinary terminology. (Courtesy North American Meat Institute)

WASHINGTON — For many young consumers, cooking and buying ingredients is unfamiliar and intimidating, especially when it comes to fresh meat.

The D.C.-based North American Meat Institute has recognized that by launching a web-based guide last year, which they’ve now translated into a useful app.

Creators of the MyMeatUp app, free for both iOS and Android, hope to both help and educate consumers.

“We know that people may not be familiar with some of the different cuts out there, and we know that younger consumers are really interested in transparency,” Eric Mittenthal, vice president of public affairs at the North American Meat Institute, told WTOP.

The app starts with a simple guide designed for use while shopping.

“If you see something [and] you’re not quite sure what it is, where it comes from or how to cook it, you can search for it in the app, and then the app will tell you exactly what it is, the best ways to cook it, and then give you recipes for how to cook it for dinner,” Mittenthal said.

The MyMeatUp app’s extensive glossary defines culinary lingo such as “choice cut,” “grass-fed” and “antibiotic-free.” The app also addresses common questions about the meat and poultry industry, including animal welfare practices, environmental concerns and nutrition facts.

In addition, there are tips on food safety, preparation and even a video that shows users how to use a meat thermometer.

The free MyMeatUp app is available for iOS on iTunes and for Android on GooglePlay.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Apps Consumer Tech cooking app Food News jeff clabaugh Latest News Mobile Money News MyMeatUp North American Meat Institute Tech News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Confused about meat? There's…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Money News