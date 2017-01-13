BWI gets full-service gym with showers

WASHINGTON — Roam Fitness will open the first of its planned chain of airport gyms at BWI Marshall airport later this month.

Construction started last fall. The gym was originally scheduled to open in November.

The 1,175-square-foot gym has designated areas for cardio and strength training, stretching and four individual shower rooms that travelers can reserve.

Equipment includes free weights, treadmills, an elliptical, a spin bike and rowing machines.

The Roam Fitness gym is located past security between BWI’s D and E terminals. It will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

One day access to the Roam Fitness gym at BWI is $40, although it is currently offering discounted day passes for $25 on its website. It also offers three and five day passes, month passes, and year passes.

A one year membership is $600, currently discounted for pre-orders at $500.

Prices include clothing rentals, towel service and shower access.

Roam Fitness plans future airport locations in Charlotte, Atlanta and Pittsburgh.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.