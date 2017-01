Business events scheduled for the coming week

By The Associated Press

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Jan. 9

WASHINGTON —Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for November, 3 p.m.

BEIJING — 2016 auto sales in China.

TUESDAY, Jan. 10

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for November, 10 a.m.; Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for November, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11

THURSDAY, Jan. 12

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases federal budget for December, 2 p.m.

BERLIN — Germany’s Federal Statistical Office releases preliminary growth figure for the country’s economy, Europe’s biggest, for 2016.

Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

FRIDAY, Jan. 13

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for December, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for December, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for November, 10 a.m.

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments