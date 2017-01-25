4:26 pm, January 26, 2017
Boeing, Bob Evans gain; Freeport McMoRan, Textron sink

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 4:43 pm 01/25/2017 04:43pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Boeing Co., up $6.81 to $167.36

The company’s fourth-quarter results beat analysts’ estimates and it forecast that deliveries of commercial airplanes will rise slightly in 2017 after slipping last year.

Bob Evans Farms Inc., up $9.99 to $57.94

The company is selling its restaurants to a private equity firm for $565 million.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 52 cents to $16.50

The mining company reported earnings that fell far short of what investors were looking for.

Seagate Technology PLC, up $5.23 to $42.67

The data storage company reported earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

TransCanada Corp., up 50 cents to $49.34

President Donald Trump invited the company to resubmit its application for a presidential permit to construct and operate the Keystone XL pipeline.

Textron Inc., down $2.65 to $46.73

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters posted earnings that missed analysts’ estimates.

Rockwell Automation Inc., up $10.98 to $153.01

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue and earnings that came in ahead of forecasts and also raised its full-year estimates.

Brinker International Inc., down $2.92 to $44.24

The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy reported earnings and revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Topics:
Latest News Money News
