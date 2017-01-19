6:45 am, January 19, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Aviation deal: Safran to…

Aviation deal: Safran to buy Zodiac in $10 billion deal

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 6:21 am 01/19/2017 06:21am
Share

PARIS (AP) — Aircraft-engine company Safran has agreed to buy seat and cabin manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace in a deal worth 9.7 billion euros ($10.3 billion), including debt.

The companies, both based in or around Paris, announced Thursday the creation of a “new global leader in aerospace.”

Safran will offer 29.47 euros per share, which is 26.4 percent above Zodiac’s closing share price Wednesday. If it gets more than 50 percent of the share capital, it will then merge the rest of the shares on the basis of 0.485 Safran shares for one Zodiac share.

Safran shareholders will also receive a special dividend of 5.5 euros per share.

The deal, supported by the French state, requires shareholders’ approval.

French President Francois Hollande said in statement that the deal “will strengthen the French aeronautics industry.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Aviation deal: Safran to…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Money News