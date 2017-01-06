4:51 pm, January 6, 2017
Amgen, Gap and Symantec rise while Verizon and ICU skid

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 4:42 pm 01/06/2017 04:42pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Gap Inc., up 9 cents to $23.34

The retailer reported improved sales in November and December.

ICU Medical Inc., down $15.47 to $131.88

The medical device maker said sales at a business it is buying are still falling.

Amgen Inc., up $3.80 to $156.78

A federal court ruled in Amgen’s favor in a dispute with two other drug companies.

G-III Apparel Group Inc., down 85 cents to $27.80

The apparel and accessories company cut its profit and sales forecasts, partly because of warm weather.

Helen of Troy Ltd., up $6.85 to $96.10

The personal and household products company reported a bigger profit than analysts expected.

Ruby Tuesday Inc., down 87 cents to $2.66

The restaurant chain reported weak results and, after closing around 100 locations, said sales at its remaining locations are still falling.

Verizon Communications Inc., down 80 cents to $53.26

Companies that pay large dividends traded lower as bond yields rose.

Symantec Corp., up 36 cents to $25.01

Technology companies did better than the rest of the market.

