4:58 pm, January 9, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Acuity Brands and Range…

Acuity Brands and Range Resources fall; Ariad and VCA climb

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 4:42 pm 01/09/2017 04:42pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $10.01 to $23.75

The leukemia drug maker agreed to be acquired by Japanese drug company Takeda for about $5.2 billion.

VCA Inc., up $20.02 to $90.79

The pet health care company will be bought by Mars for about $7.7 billion.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 7 cents to $3.67

The company said it will sell its first approved drug for $575 million as it focuses on other products.

Surgical Care Affiliates Inc., up $7.90 to $56.65

The surgical care center operator will be bought by UnitedHealth for about $2.3 billion in cash and stock.

Acuity Brands Inc., down $34.85 to $202.51

The lighting maker reported disappointing quarterly results, including weak sales, as orders slowed down.

Global Payments Inc., up $5.34 to $79.79

The electronic payments processing company’s revenue was far stronger than expected.

Range Resources Corp., down $1.47 to $32.76

Energy companies took losses as the prices of oil and natural gas fell.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down 52 cents to $26.90

The retailer said it is offering more discounts because customer traffic is down. Investors were also disappointed with its holiday sales.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Acuity Brands and Range…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Money News