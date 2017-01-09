Acuity Brands and Range Resources fall; Ariad and VCA climb

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $10.01 to $23.75

The leukemia drug maker agreed to be acquired by Japanese drug company Takeda for about $5.2 billion.

VCA Inc., up $20.02 to $90.79

The pet health care company will be bought by Mars for about $7.7 billion.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 7 cents to $3.67

The company said it will sell its first approved drug for $575 million as it focuses on other products.

Surgical Care Affiliates Inc., up $7.90 to $56.65

The surgical care center operator will be bought by UnitedHealth for about $2.3 billion in cash and stock.

Acuity Brands Inc., down $34.85 to $202.51

The lighting maker reported disappointing quarterly results, including weak sales, as orders slowed down.

Global Payments Inc., up $5.34 to $79.79

The electronic payments processing company’s revenue was far stronger than expected.

Range Resources Corp., down $1.47 to $32.76

Energy companies took losses as the prices of oil and natural gas fell.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down 52 cents to $26.90

The retailer said it is offering more discounts because customer traffic is down. Investors were also disappointed with its holiday sales.

