6 ways to prevent work burnout

Do you feel like you’re investing a lot of time and energy into your work but getting nothing in return? You’re a candidate for burnout!

It’s natural to want to point fingers and blame your boss or company. You may not have a lot of control over the top causes of burnout, which include unfair compensation, unreasonable workload and too much overtime or after-hours work, according to the newest study in the Employee Engagement Series. The joint study by Kronos, a provider of workforce and human capital management, and Future Workplace, an executive development firm, found that 95 percent of human resource leaders admit employee burnout is sabotaging workforce retention.

Burnout is real, but it doesn’t have to lead to you leaving your job. Your first priority is to familiarize yourself with the signs of burnout and prevent it from happening in the first place.

1. Take care of your body and mind. The signs of burnout and stress can include aches and pains, feeling drowsy, lack of focus and difficulty sleeping, just to name a few. Taking care of yourself can help prevent burnout before it happens. You know the importance of eating right and exercising, but are you practicing a healthy lifestyle? You don’t have to go all out. Start small by bringing your lunch to work and taking a walk in the evening. Practicing yoga or meditating are also ways to improve your health.

2. Take breaks throughout the day. Sitting for long periods of time is bad for you, according to Dr. James Levine, director of the Mayo Clinic-Arizona State University Obesity Solutions Initiative. Not only is sitting hurting your physical health, it’s impacting your brain, too. To counter the effects of sitting all day, take short 15-minute breaks throughout your workday and walk around. You will want to actually schedule these breaks to ensure you get up and out of your office space before you feel tired.

3. Seek out productivity solutions. Your company may not have the latest technology and your boss may not always have time to troubleshoot workflow problems. It is up to you to investigate new technology or processes that will save everyone time. Join online forums, ask questions of people outside your department or group and stay up to date with what’s going on in your industry. Borrowing best practices from other organizations or departments is easier than trying to find a new solution and test it within your organization.

4. Turn off after hours. It is exhausting to be plugged into work 24/7. Set the expectation with your boss that you will not be available after work hours, unless there is an emergency. If your job description requires after-hours support or response, limit how often you check your messages. Constantly scanning your email or texts contributes to your stress and anxiety. If you can unplug, commit to following through. Don’t feel tempted to read emails or social media updates outside of office hours.

5. Note your small wins. If you are working on a long-term project, it is hard to see the finish line. Instead, focus on recognizing your smaller milestones and accomplishments. When you wait for the end to justify all the time you invest, it makes you feel unappreciated and this leads to burnout.

6. Speak up. Before you run into your boss’s office to complain, come up with some solutions or at least be able to pinpoint specifically what help you need. Stick with the facts and leave your emotions at the door. That’s easiest to do if you first identify what is causing your stress. Is it your workload or schedule? Are you being asked to take on too many projects? Do you not enjoy the work you are doing? Are you underpaid? Going to your boss proactively, before your performance starts to deteriorate, is a better strategy than asking for help after the fact.

Changing jobs is a last resort. Before you begin looking for a new job, you need to understand what is causing you to feel stressed. Make a list of what you like about your job and company and what you want to change. Changing jobs is in itself very stressful, so before you embark on the roller coaster of emotions associated with job searching, be sure that you have exhausted all your options in your current job. Most importantly, be sure you know what you are looking for in your next role. While interviewing and networking, ask questions to evaluate the criteria important to you. Choosing the right company culture will help prevent getting burned out the next time around.

