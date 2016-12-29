12:02 pm, December 29, 2016
Grain mixed, livestock lower

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 11:20 am 12/29/2016 11:20am
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 4.20 cents higher $4.0560 a bushel; March corn was down .20 cent at $3.4840 a bushel; March oats was unchanged at $2.2760 a bushel while January soybeans lost 4 cents to $10.0260 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was .65 cent higher at $1.1663 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .40 cent at $1.3133 pound; February lean hogs lost .20 cent to $.6530 a pound.

