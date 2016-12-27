3:50 pm, December 27, 2016
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Grain higher,livestock mostly higher

Grain higher,livestock mostly higher

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 3:42 pm 12/27/2016 03:42pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was up 16 cents to 4.0950 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 9.25 cents at 3.55 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 10 cents at $2.2850 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 25.75 cents to $10.1475 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. December live cattle was up .38 cent at $1.1495 a pound; January feeder cattle lost .77 cent at $1.2995 a pound; while February lean hogs rose 1.55 cents at $.6475 a pound.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Grain higher,livestock mostly higher
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

Money News