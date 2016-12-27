Grain higher,livestock mostly higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was up 16 cents to 4.0950 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 9.25 cents at 3.55 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 10 cents at $2.2850 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 25.75 cents to $10.1475 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. December live cattle was up .38 cent at $1.1495 a pound; January feeder cattle lost .77 cent at $1.2995 a pound; while February lean hogs rose 1.55 cents at $.6475 a pound.

