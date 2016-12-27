10:48 am, December 27, 2016
Grain higher, livestock lower

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 10:40 am 12/27/2016 10:40am
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 14.20 cents higher $4.0760 a bushel; March corn was up 9.40 cents at $3.5520 a bushel; March oats was 11.40 cents higher at $2.30 a bushel while January soybeans gained 21.60 cents to $10.1060 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lowerr on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .43 cent lower at $1.1588 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .93 cent at $1.2980 pound; February lean hogs lost .43 cent to $.6278 a pound.

