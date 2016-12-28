5:51 pm, December 28, 2016
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Fred's and Nvidia sink…

Fred’s and Nvidia sink while Coach rises

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 5:31 pm 12/28/2016 05:31pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Qualcomm Inc., down $1.50 to $65.75

South Korean regulators fined the chipmaker $865 million and said it engaged in unfair sales practices.

Fred’s Inc., down 95 cents to $18.68

A report says the retailer adopted a “poison pill” to thwart an activist investor from interfering with its plan to buy 865 Rite Aid stores.

Nvidia Inc., down $8.07 to $109.25

Short seller Citron Research said it expects Nvidia stock, which has tripled in value this year, to fall substantially.

Boeing Co., down $1.38 to $156.10

Delta Air Lines said it is canceling an order for 18 Boeing 787 aircraft.

Chesapeake Energy Corp., down 36 cents to $7.23

Natural gas companies traded lower as the price of that fuel fell.

William Lyon Homes, down 64 cents to $19.33

A National Association of Realtors report said fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in November.

Coach Inc., up 70 cents to $35.14

The handbag maker notched the biggest gain in the S&P 500 index Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down 91 cents to $240.65

The investment bank’s shares dropped as banks led a broad slide in U.S. stocks Wednesday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Fred's and Nvidia sink…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

Money News