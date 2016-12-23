5:17 am, December 23, 2016
Fiat Chrysler to recall 50K SUVs; engines could stall

By The Associated Press December 23, 2016 5:00 am 12/23/2016 05:00am
DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 50,000 small SUVs worldwide because the engines could stall while being driven.

The recall covers the Dodge Journey and Jeep Compass and Patriot from the 2016 model year. All have 2-liter or 2.4-liter four-cylinder engines.

The company says a sensor connector in the engine can malfunction. That can cause the SUVs to either stall or fail to start.

Fiat Chrysler says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

Most of the recalled vehicles are in the U.S., and all were built during an 11-week period last spring.

Dealers will replace the sensor connector for the crankshaft and camshaft. Owners will be notified about when to bring vehicles in for repairs. Owners with questions can call FCA at (800) 853-1403.

