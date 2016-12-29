1:33 pm, December 29, 2016
Dickey’s BBQ Pit plans a Loudoun County location

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh December 29, 2016 1:30 pm 12/29/2016 01:30pm
The planned Dickey's in Loudoun County will be the sixth location in the D.C. area. (Courtesy Dickey's Barbecue Pit)

WASHINGTON — Dallas-based Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, which opened its first restaurant 75 years ago, will open its newest Washington-area restaurant in Loudoun County next year.

The Loudoun franchise owner is looking at several locations in the county but has not signed a lease for an exact location yet, Dickey’s said. The owner hopes to open the Loudoun restaurant in late 2017.

It will be the sixth Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in the D.C. area. Others are in Vienna, Alexandria, Fairfax, Brandywine and Centerville. Other nearby locations include Fredericksburg, Vriginia,  and Gambrills, Maryland.

Dickey’s serves what it calls authentic, slow-smoked Texas-style barbecue.

Dickey’s was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. It has more than 570 locations in 43 states now, all of which slow smoke meats on-site.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Loudoun County, VA News Money News Virginia
