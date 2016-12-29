Dickey’s BBQ Pit plans a Loudoun County location

WASHINGTON — Dallas-based Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, which opened its first restaurant 75 years ago, will open its newest Washington-area restaurant in Loudoun County next year.

The Loudoun franchise owner is looking at several locations in the county but has not signed a lease for an exact location yet, Dickey’s said. The owner hopes to open the Loudoun restaurant in late 2017.

It will be the sixth Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in the D.C. area. Others are in Vienna, Alexandria, Fairfax, Brandywine and Centerville. Other nearby locations include Fredericksburg, Vriginia, and Gambrills, Maryland.

Dickey’s serves what it calls authentic, slow-smoked Texas-style barbecue.

Dickey’s was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. It has more than 570 locations in 43 states now, all of which slow smoke meats on-site.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.