Whitecaps-Sounders, Sums

Vancouver 0 0—0 Seattle 1 2—3

First half_1, Seattle, Rodriguez, 1 (Lodeiro), 17th minute.

Second half_2, Seattle, Lodeiro, 5 (Jones), 62nd. 3, Seattle, Dempsey, 12 (Lodeiro), 69th.

Goalies_Vancouver, David Ousted; Seattle, Stefan Frei.

Yellow Cards_Reyna, Vancouver, 24th; Waston, Vancouver, 27th; Alonso, Seattle, 35th; Williams, Vancouver, 91st.

Red Cards_Tchani, Vancouver, 95th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Peter Manikowski, Michael Kampmeinert. 4th Official_Baboucarr Jallow.

A_41,868 (69,000)

Lineups

Vancouver_David Ousted; Jordan Harvey, Tim Parker, Kendall Waston, Sheanon Williams; Christian Bolanos (Mauro Rosales, 75th), Tony Tchani, Russell Teibert; Bernie Ibini Isei (Alphonso Davies, 68th), Fredy Montero, Yordy Reyna (Cristian Techera, 67th).

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Chad Marshall, Roman Torres (Tony Alfaro, 79th); Osvaldo Alonso (Nouhou Tolo, 44th), Joevin Jones (Will Bruin, 76th), Victor Rodriguez, Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Clint Dempsey, Nicolas Lodeiro.

