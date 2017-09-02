Schweinsteiger lifts Fire past 10-man Impact, 1-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Bastian Schweinsteiger scored in the second half and the Chicago Fire beat the 10-man Montreal Impact 1-0 on Saturday night.

Schweinsteiger scored his third goal in a Chicago uniform to help the Fire (13-9-5) snap a four-game losing streak.

Montreal (10-10-6) was left shorth-handed when defender Deian Boldor, making his Impact debut, was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Schweinsteiger in the 50th minute.

Referee Baldomero Toledo initially gave Boldor a yellow card for his dangerous studs-up challenge on the German midfielder’s shin. Upon the recommendation of the video assistant referee, Toledo then went to the video review booth and chose to give Boldor a red card instead. It was the first instance of video review at an Impact match since the technology’s introduction in MLS on Aug. 5.

Seven minutes after Boldor walked off the pitch, Schweinsteiger took advantage of the missing player to score his first goal since April 15. The 33-year-old was left alone in the box when he got on the end of a low cross from Matt Polster for the easy side-footed tap-in.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.