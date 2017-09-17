Ricketts scores twice as Toronto FC beats the Galaxy 4-0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Tosaint Ricketts scored twice and Toronto FC beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 4-0 on Saturday night.

Eastern Conference leading Toronto (18-3-8) stretched its unbeaten streak to 11 games and has won six straight.

Toronto’s Victor Vazquez played a free kick quickly. His shot bounced off the post and Drew Moor headed in the ball in the 24th minute. Ricketts made it 2-0 in the 37th minute when he kicked the ball inside the left post while falling down.

Ricketts scored again in the 76th minute. Vazquez assisted on the goal, and added a goal of his own two minutes later.

The Galaxy’s Jonathan dos Santos sailed a shot over the crossbar from outside the 18-yard box early in the game. Down 2-0, his shot from the left side of the box missed wide right.

Toronto gave Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore the night off. Romain Alessandrini and Jermaine Jones did not play for the Galaxy (7-15-6) due to yellow card accumulation.

