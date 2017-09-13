Revolution-Atlanta United, Sums

|New England
|0
|0—0
|Atlanta
|4
|3—7
First half_1, Atlanta, Martinez, 11 (Almiron), 2nd minute. 2, Atlanta, Martinez, 12 (penalty kick), 31st. 3, Atlanta, Martinez, 13 (penalty kick), 39th. 4, Atlanta, Walkes, 2 (Garza), 47th.
Second half_5, Atlanta, Kratz, 1, 70th. 6, Atlanta, Asad, 4 (McCann), 73rd. 7, Atlanta, Villalba, 11, 91st.
Goalies_New England, Cody Cropper, Brad Knighton; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Kyle Reynish.
Yellow Cards_Farrell, New England, 6th; Koffie, New England, 8th; Gonzalez Pirez, Atlanta, 23rd.
Red Cards_Kouassi, New England, 16th; Mlinar Delamea, New England, 38th.
Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Jeff Muschik. 4th Official_Marcos de Oliveira.
A_42,511 (42,511)
___
New England_Cody Cropper; Benjamin Angoua, Antonio Mlinar Delamea, Claude Dielna (Scott Caldwell, 46th), Andrew Farrell, Je-Vaughn Watson; Diego Fagundez, Gershon Koffie (Teal Bunbury, 64th), Xavier Kouassi, Lee Nguyen (Daigo Kobayashi, 46th); Juan Agudelo.
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez (Tyrone Mears, 76th), Jeff Larentowicz (Kevin Kratz, 61st), Michael Parkhurst; Miguel Almiron, Yamil Asad, Carlos Carmona, Gregory Garza (Chris McCann, 45th), Anton Walkes; Josef Martinez, Hector Villalba.
