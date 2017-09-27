Rapids-FC Dallas, Sums

Colorado 0 0—0 Dallas 2 0—2

First half_1, Dallas, Figueroa, 3 (Diaz), 6th minute. 2, Dallas, Lamah, 9 (Barrios), 9th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Zac MacMath; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Burling, Colorado, 12th; Hedges, Dallas, 23rd; Aigner, Colorado, 45th; Saeid, Colorado, 46th; Gonzalez, Dallas, 85th.

Referee_Ricardo Salazar. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Ian Anderson. 4th Official_Younes Marrakchi.

A_14,566 (20,500)

___

Lineups

Colorado_Tim Howard; Bismark Adej-Boateng, Bobby Burling, Kortne Ford, Eric Miller, Mekeil Williams; Stefan Aigner (Marlon Hairston, 55th), Mike Azira, Mohammed Saeid (Shkelzen Gashi, 70th), Dillon Serna; Dominique Badji (Alan Gordon, 63rd).

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Maynor Figueroa, Hernan Grana, Atiba Harris, Matt Hedges; Michael Barrios, Mauro Diaz (Victor Ulloa, 75th), Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah (Ryan Hollingshead, 86th), Javier Morales (Luis Gonzalez, 89th); Maximiliano Urruti.

