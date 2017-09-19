201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » North American Soccer League…

North American Soccer League sues US Soccer Foundation

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 6:39 pm 09/19/2017 06:39pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The North American Soccer League has sued the United States Soccer Foundation, saying it has illegally protected the monopoly position of its business partner: Major League Soccer.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court. It asks a judge to conclude that the U.S. Soccer Foundation violates antitrust laws and to grant it unspecified relief.

The lawsuit said the U.S. Soccer Foundation creates regulations to protect Major League Soccer from competition, enriching itself and protecting the league from competitors in the U.S. and Canada.

The lawsuit said the North American Soccer League has sought to compete with Major League Soccer as a top-tier professional soccer league with its teams frequently defeating Major League Soccer teams in periodic matchups.

The U.S. Soccer Foundation did not immediately answer requests for comment.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News MLS News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?