Kei Kamara nets hat trick in Revs’ 4-0 win over Orlando City

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 9:20 pm 09/02/2017 09:20pm
New England Revolution's Kei Kamara (23) scores on Orlando City SC's Joseph Bendik during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kei Kamara had his first career hat trick and the New England Revolution beat Orlando City 4-0 on Saturday night.

Kamara gave the Revolution (9-12-5) the lead in the 26th minute with a leaping right-footed stab from close range to finish Scott Caldwell’s cross. Kamara’s second came in the 75th minute after a give-and-go with Lee Nguyen and he made it 3-0 by finishing a breakaway in the 89th. It was Kamara’s 11th goal of the season and the 97th of his MLS career.

Teal Bunbury capped the scoring for the Revs in the second minute of second-half stoppage time.

New England appeared to have a 2-0 lead before the end of the half, but Lee Nguyen’s goal in the 43rd minute was disallowed by a video review which determined Bunbury was offside.

Orlando City (8-12-7) extended its winless streak to eight, including six losses. Jose Aja was sent off in the 80th minute for his second yellow card.

