Impact-Toronto FC, Sums

By The Associated Press

Montreal 3 2—5 Toronto 1 2—3

First half_1, Montreal, Piatti, 16, 10th minute. 2, Montreal, Donadel, 2, 12th. 3, Montreal, Piatti, 17, 24th. 4, Toronto, Boldor 1(own goal), 42nd.

Second half_5, Montreal, Jackson-Hamel, 8, 47th. 6, Montreal, Jackson-Hamel, 9 (Dzemaili), 51st. 7, Toronto, Ricketts, 6 (Edwards), 77th. 8, Toronto, Ricketts, 7 (Cooper), 79th.

Goalies_Montreal, Evan Bush, Maxime Crepeau; Toronto, Alex Bono, Clint Irwin.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Frank Anderson. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_28,898 (30,000)

Lineups

Montreal_Evan Bush; Deian Boldor, Victor Cabrera, Hassoun Camara (Chris Duvall, 66th), Laurent Ciman; Marco Donadel (Hernan Bernardello, 55th), Blerim Dzemaili, Daniel Lovitz, Ignacio Piatti, Samuel Piette; Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Dominic Oduro, 76th).

Toronto_Alex Bono; Steven Beitashour, Chris Mavinga (Raheem Edwards, 69th), Drew Moor, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta (Ben Spencer, 32nd); Michael Bradley, Armando Cooper, Marky Delgado (Nicolas Hasler, 56th), Jonathan Osorio; Tosaint Ricketts.

