201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Impact-Atlanta United, Sums

Impact-Atlanta United, Sums

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 7:12 pm 09/24/2017 07:12pm
Share
Montreal 0 0—0
Atlanta 1 1—2

First half_1, Atlanta, Villalba, 11, 28th minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Larentowicz, 1 (Gressel), 73rd.

Goalies_Montreal, Evan Bush, Maxime Crepeau; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Kyle Reynish.

Referee_Ismail Elfath.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Evan Bush; Deian Boldor, Victor Cabrera, Laurent Ciman, Chris Duvall (Michael Salazar, 71st); Patrice Bernier (Matteo Mancosu, 63rd), Blerim Dzemaili, Daniel Lovitz, Ignacio Piatti, Samuel Piette (Hernan Bernardello, 77th); Anthony Jackson-Hamel.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst; Miguel Almiron (Julian Gressel, 17th), Yamil Asad, Carlos Carmona, Chris McCann, Anton Walkes; Josef Martinez (Kenwyne Jones, 89th), Hector Villalba (Kevin Kratz, 77th).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News MLS News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?