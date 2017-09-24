Impact-Atlanta United, Sums

|Montreal
|0
|0—0
|Atlanta
|1
|1—2
First half_1, Atlanta, Villalba, 11, 28th minute.
Second half_2, Atlanta, Larentowicz, 1 (Gressel), 73rd.
Goalies_Montreal, Evan Bush, Maxime Crepeau; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Kyle Reynish.
Referee_Ismail Elfath.
___
Montreal_Evan Bush; Deian Boldor, Victor Cabrera, Laurent Ciman, Chris Duvall (Michael Salazar, 71st); Patrice Bernier (Matteo Mancosu, 63rd), Blerim Dzemaili, Daniel Lovitz, Ignacio Piatti, Samuel Piette (Hernan Bernardello, 77th); Anthony Jackson-Hamel.
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst; Miguel Almiron (Julian Gressel, 17th), Yamil Asad, Carlos Carmona, Chris McCann, Anton Walkes; Josef Martinez (Kenwyne Jones, 89th), Hector Villalba (Kevin Kratz, 77th).
