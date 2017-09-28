Fire-Earthquakes, Sums

Chicago 2 2—4 San Jose 0 1—1

First half_1, Chicago, Mihailovic, 1 (Polster), 14th minute. 2, Chicago, Solignac, 7 (De Leeuw), 40th.

Second half_3, Chicago, Nikolic, 19 (Solignac), 48th. 4, Chicago, Nikolic, 20, 65th. 5, San Jose, Wondolowski, 12 (Qazaishvili), 87th.

Goalies_Chicago, Richard Sanchez; San Jose, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Alvarez, Chicago, 26th; Jungwirth, San Jose, 35th; Godoy, San Jose, 39th; Yueill, San Jose, 67th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Peter Balciunas, Eduardo Mariscal. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

A_16,062 (18,000)

Lineups

Chicago_Richard Sanchez; Jonathan Campbell, Johan Kappelhof, Brandon Vincent; Arturo Alvarez, Dax McCarty (Brandt Bronico, 83rd), Djordje Mihailovic, Matt Polster (Joao Meira, 66th); Michael De Leeuw, Nemanja Nikolic (Drew Conner, 76th), Luis Solignac.

San Jose_Andrew Tarbell; Francois Affolter, Nick Lima (Valeri Qazaishvili, 64th); Anibal Godoy, Florian Jungwirth, Shea Salinas, Tommy Thompson (Jahmir Hyka, 77th), Jackson Yueill; Danny Hoesen, Marcos Urena (Quincy Amarikwa, 72nd), Chris Wondolowski.

