Badji’s late goal gives Rapids 1-1 draw with NYCFC

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 11:25 pm 09/16/2017 11:25pm
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Dominique Badji scored in the 88th minute to give the Colorado Rapids a 1-1 tie with New York City FC on Saturday night.

Thomas McNamara opened the scoring for NYC (15-8-6) in the 19th minute. He slipped past a defender after receiving Andrea Pirlo’s pass near midfield and smashed a driving blast into the top right corner from 25 yards.

Badji’s made a similar run, by himself from about midfield, and finished a low driving left-footer from just inside the edge of the box over the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

NYCFC badly needed a win and three points to help its chances of catching Toronto FC in the Supporters’ Shield race.

Colorado is 7-16-5.

