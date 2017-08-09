Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Donnie Hart to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated DH Mark Trumbo from the 10-day DL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHPs Ben Taylor and Carson Smith to Pawtucket (IL) for rehab assignments.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired OF Jay Bruce from the New York Mets for RHP Ryder Ryan. Placed OF Michael Brantley on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Erik Gonzalez from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 3B Jeimer Candelario to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned 1B Tyler White to Fresno (PCL). Reinstated OF George Springer from the 10-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Alvarez to Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Cesar Puello from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Adalberto Mejia on the 10-day DL. Recalled 1B/DH Kennys Vargas from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF Aaron Hicks to Trenton (EL) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Wade Martin vice president of corporate partnerships and hospitality.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Cody Martin outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Alex Cobb on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Blake Snell from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Nick Martinez to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled INF Tyler Smith from Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Cesar Valdez on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Leonel Campos from Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Nick Tepesch from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent OF Rey Fuentes to Reno (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Andury Acevedo on a minor league contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed SS Johan Camargo on the 10-day DL. Recalled SS Dansby Swanson from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Koji Uehara on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Justin Grimm from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated OF/INF Scott Van Slyke for assignment. Claimed RHP Luke Farrell off waivers from the L.A. Dodgers and optioned him to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Jose Brizuela on a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Chris O’Grady on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Javy Guerra from New Orleans (PCL). Agreed to terms with LHP Carlos Diaz on a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Chase Anderson to Wisconsin (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Zach Eflin from Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jordan Lyles on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent OF Michael Taylor to Harrisburg (EL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Danny Gutierrez.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Audie Afenir.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released INF Jason Coker. Signed INF Austin Marcellus.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Chris Nunn.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Austin Sweet.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released RHP Daniel Concepcion. Signed RHP Conrad Wozniak.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed 1B Rock Shoulders.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Luke Babbitt to a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Named Frank Johnson assistant coach, Milt Newton assistant general manager, David Mincberg director of basketball strategy, Tony Bollier director of basketball operations and Ronald Dupree scout.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed C Stephen Zimmerman.

NBA G League

SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS — Named Aaron Miles coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with RB Devonta Freeman on a five-year contract extension.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released WR Jake Kumerow. Signed P Will Monday.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed P Chris Jones to a four-year contract extension through 2021.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Brandon Barnes. Signed TE Tim Wright. Placed CB Des Lawrence and WR Ryan Spadola on reserve/injured.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Kendall Langford. Waived/injured WRs Chris Briggs and Tevaun Smith. Signed WR Valdez Showers and RB George Winn.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released OL Jeremy Zuttah. Signed LB Sean Porter to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Traded M Ethan Finlay to Minnesota for targeted and general allocation money.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired M Zoltan Stieber on permanent transfer from Kaiserslautern (Germany-2. Bundesliga) and MF Russell Canouse from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on a permanent transfer and signed him to a multiyear contract.

FC DALLAS — Signed M Luis Gonzalez.

LOS ANGELES FC — Announed F Carlos Vela will join the club as designated player from Real Sociedad (Spain-La Liga), effective Jan. 1.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned M Rasmus Schuller to Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi (Veikkausliiga-Finland) for the remainder of the MLS season.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Loaned F Anatole Abang to Astra Giurgiu (Romania-Liga 1).

United Soccer League

USL — Announced the addition of a club to Austin, Texas to begin play in the 2019 season.

COLLEGE

COKER — Named Jonathan Novoa-Miralles assistant volleyball coach.

GEORGETOWN — Released senior G Tre Campbell from the men’s basketball program.

HIGH POINT — Named Ken Broschart assistant men’s lacrosse coach.

HOBART — Named Jack Pfohl wide receivers coach.

NORWICH — Named Robert Brockley defensive line coach, Patrick Junor running backs coach and Adam Chicoine defensive backs coach.

OAKLAND — Named Mychal Covington assistant men’s basketball coach.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Named Chris Van Slooten and Adam Bowen swimming assistant coaches.

RUTGERS — Named Matt Choquette manager of communications.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Brad Foote assistant track and field coach.

