Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Donnie Hart to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated DH Mark Trumbo from the 10-day DL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHPs Ben Taylor and Carson Smith to Pawtucket (IL) for rehab assignments.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Michael Brantley on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Erik Gonzalez from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 3B Jeimer Candelario to Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Alvarez to Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Cesar Puello from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Adalberto Mejia on the 10-day DL. Recalled 1B/DH Kennys Vargas from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF Aaron Hicks to Trenton (EL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Cody Martin outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Alex Cobb on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Blake Snell from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Nick Martinez to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled INF Tyler Smith from Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Cesar Valdez on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Leonel Campos from Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Nick Tepesch from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent OF Rey Fuentes to Reno (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Andury Acevedo on a minor league contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed SS Johan Camargo on the 10-day DL. Recalled SS Dansby Swanson from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Koji Uehara on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Justin Grimm from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated OF/INF Scott Van Slyke for assignment. Claimed RHP Luke Farrell off waivers from the L.A. Dodgers and optioned him to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Jose Brizuela on a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Chris O’Grady on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Javy Guerra from New Orleans (PCL). Agreed to terms with LHP Carlos Diaz on a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Chase Anderson to Wisconsin (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Zach Eflin from Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jordan Lyles on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent OF Michael Taylor to Harrisburg (EL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Danny Gutierrez.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Audie Afenir.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released INF Jason Coker. Signed INF Austin Marcellus.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Named Frank Johnson assistant coach, Milt Newton assistant general manager, David Mincberg director of basketball strategy, Tony Bollier director of basketball operations and Ronald Dupree scout.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with RB Devonta Freeman on a five-year contract extension.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released WR Jake Kumerow. Signed P Will Monday.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Brandon Barnes. Signed TE Tim Wright.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived/injured WRs Chris Briggs and Tevaun Smith. Signed WR Valdez Showers and RB George Winn.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released OL Jeremy Zuttah. Signed LB Sean Porter to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired M Zoltan Stieber on permanent transfer from Kaiserslautern (Germany-2. Bundesliga).

FC DALLAS — Signed M Luis Gonzalez.

LOS ANGELES FC — Announed F Carlos Vela will join the club as designated player from Real Sociedad (Spain-La Liga), effective Jan. 1.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned M Rasmus Schuller to Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi (Veikkausliiga-Finland) for the remainder of the MLS season.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Loaned F Anatole Abang to Astra Giurgiu (Romania-Liga 1).

United Soccer League

USL — Announced the addition of a club to Austin, Texas to begin play in the 2019 season.

COLLEGE

COKER — Named Jonathan Novoa-Miralles assistant volleyball coach.

GEORGETOWN — Released senior G Tre Campbell from the men’s basketball program.

HIGH POINT — Named Ken Broschart assistant men’s lacrosse coach.

HOBART — Named Jack Pfohl wide receivers coach.

NORWICH — Named Robert Brockley defensive line coach, Patrick Junor running backs coach and Adam Chicoine defensive backs coach.

OAKLAND — Named Mychal Covington assistant men’s basketball coach.

RUTGERS — Named Matt Choquette manager of communications.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Brad Foote assistant track and field coach.

