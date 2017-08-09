Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Donnie Hart to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated DH Mark Trumbo from the 10-day DL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHPs Ben Taylor and Carson Smith to Pawtucket (IL) for rehab assignments.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Michael Brantley on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Erik Gonzalez from Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 3B Jeimer Candelario to Toledo (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Alvarez to Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Cesar Puello from Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Adalberto Mejia on the 10-day DL. Recalled 1B/DH Kennys Vargas from Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF Aaron Hicks to Trenton (EL) for a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Cody Martin outright to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Alex Cobb on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Blake Snell from Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Nick Martinez to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled INF Tyler Smith from Round Rock.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Cesar Valdez on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Leonel Campos from Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Nick Tepesch from Buffalo.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent OF Rey Fuentes to Reno (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Andury Acevedo on a minor league contract.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed SS Johan Camargo on the 10-day DL. Recalled SS Dansby Swanson from Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Koji Uehara on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Justin Grimm from Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated OF/INF Scott Van Slyke for assignment. Claimed RHP Luke Farrell off waivers from the L.A. Dodgers and optioned him to Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Jose Brizuela on a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Chris O’Grady on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Javy Guerra from New Orleans (PCL). Agreed to terms with LHP Carlos Diaz on a minor league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Chase Anderson to Wisconsin (MWL) for a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Zach Eflin from Lehigh Valley (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jordan Lyles on a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent OF Michael Taylor to Harrisburg (EL) for a rehab assignment.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Danny Gutierrez.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Audie Afenir.
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released INF Jason Coker. Signed INF Austin Marcellus.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Named Frank Johnson assistant coach, Milt Newton assistant general manager, David Mincberg director of basketball strategy, Tony Bollier director of basketball operations and Ronald Dupree scout.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with RB Devonta Freeman on a five-year contract extension.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released WR Jake Kumerow. Signed P Will Monday.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Brandon Barnes. Signed TE Tim Wright.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived/injured WRs Chris Briggs and Tevaun Smith. Signed WR Valdez Showers and RB George Winn.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released OL Jeremy Zuttah. Signed LB Sean Porter to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Acquired M Zoltan Stieber on permanent transfer from Kaiserslautern (Germany-2. Bundesliga).
FC DALLAS — Signed M Luis Gonzalez.
LOS ANGELES FC — Announed F Carlos Vela will join the club as designated player from Real Sociedad (Spain-La Liga), effective Jan. 1.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned M Rasmus Schuller to Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi (Veikkausliiga-Finland) for the remainder of the MLS season.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Loaned F Anatole Abang to Astra Giurgiu (Romania-Liga 1).
USL — Announced the addition of a club to Austin, Texas to begin play in the 2019 season.
COKER — Named Jonathan Novoa-Miralles assistant volleyball coach.
GEORGETOWN — Released senior G Tre Campbell from the men’s basketball program.
HIGH POINT — Named Ken Broschart assistant men’s lacrosse coach.
HOBART — Named Jack Pfohl wide receivers coach.
NORWICH — Named Robert Brockley defensive line coach, Patrick Junor running backs coach and Adam Chicoine defensive backs coach.
OAKLAND — Named Mychal Covington assistant men’s basketball coach.
RUTGERS — Named Matt Choquette manager of communications.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Brad Foote assistant track and field coach.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.