Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Sam Kennedy to president and CEO and signed him to a contract extension.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Adam Plutko from Columbus (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Randy Dobnak and OF Taylor Grzelakowski on minor league contracts.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Michael Brady to Nashville (PCL). Recalled OF Mark Canha from Nashville.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Bryan Evans on a minor league contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Chase Whitley to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Ryne Stanek from Durham.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated LHP Brett Oberholtzer for assignment.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with SS Jorge Flores and OF Emilio Bonifacio on minor league contracts.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Released RHP Jordan Lyles.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Josh Ravin to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled OF Keon Broxton from Colorado Springs (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Drew Anderson from Reading (EL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Wade LeBlanc on the bereavement list. Optioned OF Jordan Luplow to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Dovydas Neverauskas from Indianapolis. Reinstated OF Gregory Polanco from the 10-day DL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jason Zgardowski on a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Mark Melancon to San Jose (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Erick Fedde and LHP Sammy Solis to Syracuse. Recalled RHP A.J. Cole from Syracuse.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHP Nick Hornbaker.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Taylor Beene.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed INF Tyler Wolfe.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF D’Vontrey Richardson.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Marcus Paige and F/C Mangok Mathiang to two-way contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived OT Jerry Ugokwe. Signed OT Arturo Uzdavinis.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released LB Nehemie Kankolongo.
NASCAR — Suspended Erik Jones’ crew chief Chris Gayle two Monster Energy Cup races and fined him $50,000 for a rear suspension violation during Sunday’s race at Pocono Speedway. Fined the crew chiefs for Kyle Busch, Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. $10,000 for lug nut violations during the same race.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed W Victor Rodriguez.
LA GALAXY II — Signed M Efrain Alvarez.
BAKER — Named Mark Sheldon women’s soccer coach.
FORDHAM — Promoted Herschel Jenkins to director of men’s basketball player development.
HAMILTON — Named Kate Refsnyder softball coach.
HOFSTRA — Agreed to terms with men’s lacrosse coach Seth Tierney on a multi-year contract extension. Named James Prendergast strength and conditioning coach and Alyssa Morales Kelly associate director of athletics/NCAA Education and Compliance Services.
LSU — Suspended OL Maea Teuhema indefinitely.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.