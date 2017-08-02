Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Sam Kennedy to president and CEO and signed him to a contract extension.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Adam Plutko from Columbus (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Randy Dobnak and OF Taylor Grzelakowski on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Michael Brady to Nashville (PCL). Recalled OF Mark Canha from Nashville.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Bryan Evans on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Chase Whitley to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Ryne Stanek from Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated LHP Brett Oberholtzer for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with SS Jorge Flores and OF Emilio Bonifacio on minor league contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Released RHP Jordan Lyles.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Josh Ravin to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled OF Keon Broxton from Colorado Springs (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Drew Anderson from Reading (EL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Wade LeBlanc on the bereavement list. Optioned OF Jordan Luplow to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Dovydas Neverauskas from Indianapolis. Reinstated OF Gregory Polanco from the 10-day DL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jason Zgardowski on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Mark Melancon to San Jose (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Erick Fedde and LHP Sammy Solis to Syracuse. Recalled RHP A.J. Cole from Syracuse.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHP Nick Hornbaker.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Taylor Beene.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed INF Tyler Wolfe.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF D’Vontrey Richardson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Marcus Paige and F/C Mangok Mathiang to two-way contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived OT Jerry Ugokwe. Signed OT Arturo Uzdavinis.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released LB Nehemie Kankolongo.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR — Suspended Erik Jones’ crew chief Chris Gayle two Monster Energy Cup races and fined him $50,000 for a rear suspension violation during Sunday’s race at Pocono Speedway. Fined the crew chiefs for Kyle Busch, Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. $10,000 for lug nut violations during the same race.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed W Victor Rodriguez.

United Soccer League

LA GALAXY II — Signed M Efrain Alvarez.

COLLEGE

BAKER — Named Mark Sheldon women’s soccer coach.

FORDHAM — Promoted Herschel Jenkins to director of men’s basketball player development.

HAMILTON — Named Kate Refsnyder softball coach.

HOFSTRA — Agreed to terms with men’s lacrosse coach Seth Tierney on a multi-year contract extension. Named James Prendergast strength and conditioning coach and Alyssa Morales Kelly associate director of athletics/NCAA Education and Compliance Services.

LSU — Suspended OL Maea Teuhema indefinitely.

