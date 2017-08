U.S. Open Cup Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

(Home teams listed first)

QUARTERFINALS Monday, July 10

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) 3, Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) 2

Tuesday, July 11

Sporting Kansas City (MLS) 3, Dallas (MLS) 0, OT

Wednesday, July 12

Miami (NASL) vs. Cincinnati (USL), ppd., rain

Thursday, July 13

New England Revolution (MLS) 0, New York Red Bulls (MLS) 1

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Miami (NASL) 0, Cincinnati (USL) 1

SEMIFINALS Wednesday, Aug. 9

Sporting Kansas City (MLS) 1, San Jose (MLS) 1, Sporting KC advanced 2-1 on penalty kicks

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Cincinnati (USL) vs. New York Red Bulls (MLS), 8 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Sporting Kansas City (MLS) vs. Cincinnati (USL)-New York Red Bulls winner, TBD

