U.S. Open Cup Glance

(Home teams listed first)
|QUARTERFINALS
|Monday, July 10
San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) 3, Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) 2
Sporting Kansas City (MLS) 3, Dallas (MLS) 0, OT
Miami (NASL) vs. Cincinnati (USL), ppd., rain
New England Revolution (MLS) 0, New York Red Bulls (MLS) 1
Miami (NASL) 0, Cincinnati (USL) 1
|SEMIFINALS
|Wednesday, Aug. 9
Sporting Kansas City (MLS) vs. San Jose (MLS), 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati (USL) vs. New York Red Bulls (MLS), 8 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners
