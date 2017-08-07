501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » U.S. Open Cup Glance

U.S. Open Cup Glance

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 6:59 pm 08/07/2017 06:59pm
Share
All Times EDT

(Home teams listed first)

QUARTERFINALS
Monday, July 10

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) 3, Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) 2

Tuesday, July 11

Sporting Kansas City (MLS) 3, Dallas (MLS) 0, OT

Wednesday, July 12

Miami (NASL) vs. Cincinnati (USL), ppd., rain

Thursday, July 13

New England Revolution (MLS) 0, New York Red Bulls (MLS) 1

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Miami (NASL) 0, Cincinnati (USL) 1

SEMIFINALS
Wednesday, Aug. 9

Sporting Kansas City (MLS) vs. San Jose (MLS), 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Cincinnati (USL) vs. New York Red Bulls (MLS), 8 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Semifinal winners

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLS News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?