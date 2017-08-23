501.5
Torres breaks Dynamo goal record in 3-3 tie with FC Dallas

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 10:50 pm 08/23/2017 10:50pm
Houston Dynamo forward Erick Torres, left, gets through FC Dallas' Maynor Figueroa (31) and Atiba Harris (14) to score a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Erick Torres scored his 13th and 14th goals to break Houston’s season record and help the Dynamo rally for a 3-3 tie with FC Dallas on Wednesday night.

Torres tied the game — and broke a tie with Brian Ching for the club record — in the 86th minute after Mauro Manotas’ shot deflected off the cross bar. The Texas rivals tied in all three of their matches this season.

Torres also scored in the 71st, and assisted on Vicente Sanchez’s goal in the opening minute.

Tesho Akindele, Maynor Figueroa and Maximilliano Urruti scored in a six-minute span for Dallas (9-6-9) late in the first half and early in the second.

Akindele tied it in the 45th, Figueroa made it 2-1 from a difficult angle in the second extra minute, and connected with a volley from outside the box in the 52nd for his team-leading 12th goal.

Torres drew Houston (10-8-8) within one when he took a feed from Romell Quioto at the top of the box, dribbled in and slid the ball into the corner.

