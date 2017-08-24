Sounders-Whitecaps, Sums

Seattle 1 0—1 Vancouver 0 1—1

First half_1, Seattle, Lodeiro, 4 (penalty kick), 19th minute.

Second half_2, Vancouver, Montero, 11 (Davies), 64th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Tyler Miller; Vancouver, David Ousted, Stefan Marinovic.

Yellow Cards_Tolo, Seattle, 31st; Montero, Vancouver, 31st; Waston, Vancouver, 33rd; Alfaro, Seattle, 45th; Tchani, Vancouver, 52nd.

Red Cards_Tchani, Vancouver, 60th.

Referee_Ricardo Salazar. Assistant Referee_Cameron Blanchard, Mike Rottersman. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

A_22,120 (22,120)

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Tony Alfaro (Osvaldo Alonso, 76th), Kelvin Leerdam, Chad Marshall, Nouhou Tolo (Aaron Kovar, 84th); Victor Rodriguez, Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Will Bruin, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Clint Dempsey, 68th).

Vancouver_David Ousted; Jordan Harvey, Tim Parker, Kendall Waston, Sheanon Williams; Christian Bolanos, Andrew Jacobson (Bernie Ibini Isei, 56th), Tony Tchani; Fredy Montero, Yordy Reyna (Russell Teibert, 68th), Cristian Techera (Alphonso Davies, 56th).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.