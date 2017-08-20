Revolution-NYC FC, Sums

|New England
|0
|1—1
|New York City
|0
|2—2
First half_None.
Second half_1, New England, Bunbury, 4, 57th minute. 2, New York City, Villa, 18 (Sweat), 77th. 3, New York City, Lewis, 1 (Sweat), 95th.
Goalies_New England, Cody Cropper, Brad Knighton; New York City, Sean Johnson, Eirik Johansen.
Yellow Cards_Angoua, New England, 53rd; Brillant, New York City, 59th; Allen, New York City, 75th; Herrera, New York City, 90th.
Referee_Mark Geiger.
___
New England_Cody Cropper; Benjamin Angoua (Scott Caldwell, 61st), Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Claude Dielna, Andrew Farrell; Gershon Koffie, Xavier Kouassi (Diego Fagundez, 70th), Kelyn Rowe; Juan Agudelo, Teal Bunbury (London Woodberry, 85th), Kei Kamara.
New York City_Sean Johnson; Robert James Allen, Frederic Brillant, Alexander Callens, Ben Sweat; Jack Harrison (Khiry Shelton, 61st), Yangel Herrera, Mikey Lopez (Sean Okoli, 76th), Maxi Moralez; David Villa, Rodney Wallace (Jonathan Lewis, 85th).
