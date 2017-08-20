Revolution-NYC FC, Sums

New England 0 1—1 New York City 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, New England, Bunbury, 4, 57th minute. 2, New York City, Villa, 18 (Sweat), 77th. 3, New York City, Lewis, 1 (Sweat), 95th.

Goalies_New England, Cody Cropper, Brad Knighton; New York City, Sean Johnson, Eirik Johansen.

Yellow Cards_Angoua, New England, 53rd; Brillant, New York City, 59th; Allen, New York City, 75th; Herrera, New York City, 90th.

Referee_Mark Geiger.

Lineups

New England_Cody Cropper; Benjamin Angoua (Scott Caldwell, 61st), Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Claude Dielna, Andrew Farrell; Gershon Koffie, Xavier Kouassi (Diego Fagundez, 70th), Kelyn Rowe; Juan Agudelo, Teal Bunbury (London Woodberry, 85th), Kei Kamara.

New York City_Sean Johnson; Robert James Allen, Frederic Brillant, Alexander Callens, Ben Sweat; Jack Harrison (Khiry Shelton, 61st), Yangel Herrera, Mikey Lopez (Sean Okoli, 76th), Maxi Moralez; David Villa, Rodney Wallace (Jonathan Lewis, 85th).

