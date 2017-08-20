501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Revolution-NYC FC, Sums

Revolution-NYC FC, Sums

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 10:31 pm 08/20/2017 10:31pm
Share
New England 0 1—1
New York City 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, New England, Bunbury, 4, 57th minute. 2, New York City, Villa, 18 (Sweat), 77th. 3, New York City, Lewis, 1 (Sweat), 95th.

Goalies_New England, Cody Cropper, Brad Knighton; New York City, Sean Johnson, Eirik Johansen.

Yellow Cards_Angoua, New England, 53rd; Brillant, New York City, 59th; Allen, New York City, 75th; Herrera, New York City, 90th.

Referee_Mark Geiger.

___

Lineups

New England_Cody Cropper; Benjamin Angoua (Scott Caldwell, 61st), Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Claude Dielna, Andrew Farrell; Gershon Koffie, Xavier Kouassi (Diego Fagundez, 70th), Kelyn Rowe; Juan Agudelo, Teal Bunbury (London Woodberry, 85th), Kei Kamara.

New York City_Sean Johnson; Robert James Allen, Frederic Brillant, Alexander Callens, Ben Sweat; Jack Harrison (Khiry Shelton, 61st), Yangel Herrera, Mikey Lopez (Sean Okoli, 76th), Maxi Moralez; David Villa, Rodney Wallace (Jonathan Lewis, 85th).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLS News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?