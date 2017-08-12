Rapids-FC Dallas, Sums

501.5
By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 11:47 pm 08/12/2017 11:47pm
Colorado 0 0—0
Dallas 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, John Berner; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Acosta, Dallas, 16th; Hedges, Dallas, 37th; Azira, Colorado, 40th; da Fonte, Colorado, 57th; Doyle, Colorado, 86th; Watts, Colorado, 86th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Apolinar Mariscal. 4th Official_Daniel Radford.

A_14,522 (20,500)

Lineups

Colorado_Tim Howard; Marlon Hairston (Alan Gordon, 83rd), Eric Miller, Axel Sjoberg (Kortne Ford, 46th), Jared Watts, Mike da Fonte; Mike Azira, Shkelzen Gashi (Bismark Adej-Boateng, 89th), Mohammed Saeid; Dominique Badji, Kevin Doyle.

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Maynor Figueroa, Hernan Grana, Atiba Harris, Matt Hedges; Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios, Roland Lamah (Tesho Akindele, 68th), Victor Ulloa (Walker Zimmermann, 95th); Cristian Colman (Mauro Diaz, 80th), Maximiliano Urruti.

