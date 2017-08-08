PREMIER LEAGUE 2017-18: Guide to teams, movement of players

LONDON (AP) — A guide to the teams and key movement of players ahead of the new English Premier League season, which starts on Friday:

ARSENAL

Manager: Arsene Wenger

Last season: 5th

Nickname: The Gunners

Ground: Emirates Stadium

Capacity: 60,432

Main signings: Defender Sead Kolasinac (Schalke), striker Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)

Main departures: Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), striker Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse)

Key player: Striker Alexis Sanchez

Prospects: Arsene Wenger has signed on for another two seasons, having won the FA Cup despite missing out on the Champions League for the first time in two decades. Now the focus in returning to Europe’s elite and challenging for a first league title since 2004.

BOURNEMOUTH

Manager: Eddie Howe

Last season: 9th

Nickname: The Cherries

Ground: Vitality Stadium

Capacity: 11,464

Main signings: Striker Jermain Defoe (Sunderland), defender Nathan Ake (Chelsea), goalkeeper Asmir Begovic (Chelsea).

Main departures: Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop (Blackpool, loan)

Key player: Striker Jermain Defoe

Prospects: The south-coast side cemented its top-flight status with a top-half finish in its second season in the Premier League. Breaking the club transfer record to spend 20 million ($26 million) on Ake should add to Bournemouth’s defensive resilience.

BRIGHTON

Manager: Chris Hughton

Last season: Promoted as League Championship runners-up

Nickname: The Seagulls

Ground: Amex Stadium

Capacity: 30,750

Main signings: Midfielder Davy Propper (PSV Eindhoven), goalkeeper Mathew Ryan (Valencia), defender Markus Suttner (Ingolstadt), midfielder Pascal Gross (Ingolstadt)

Main departures: Goalkeeper David Stockdale (Birmingham)

Key player: Winger Anthony Knockaert

Prospects: Chris Hughton has experience of just how hard it can be trying to keep a team in the Premier League, having previously coached Newcastle and Norwich. Brighton is in the top-flight for the first time since 1983.

BURNLEY

Manager: Sean Dyche

Last season: 16th

Nickname: The Clarets

Ground: Turf Moor

Capacity: 22,546

Main signings: Midfielder Jack Cork (Swansea), striker Jon Walters (Stoke)

Main departures: Defender Michael Keane (Everton), midfielder Joey Barton (released)

Key player: Striker Sam Vokes

Prospects: Having secured a second season in the Premier League, Sean Dyche’s side has to improve its form away from Turf Moor. Burnley collected 33 of its 44 points at home.

CHELSEA

Manager: Antonio Conte

Last season: Champions

Nickname: The Blues

Ground: Stamford Bridge

Capacity: 41,663

Main signings: Striker Alvaro Morata (Real Madrid), midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko (Monaco), defender Antonio Rudiger (Roma), goalkeeper Willy Caballero (Manchester City)

Main departures: Defender John Terry (Aston Villa), defender Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), winger Juan Cuadrado (Juventus), goalkeeper Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth), forward Bertrand Traore (Lyon), midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford), striker Dominic Solanke (Liverpool, compensation), midfielder Nemanja Matic (Manchester United)

Key player: Winger Eden Hazard

Prospects: Without any European distractions last season, Chelsea cruised to the title by seven points. Conte enters his second season in charge in irritable mood after a row over the future of Diego Costa, the striker he is trying to offload.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Manager: Frank de Boer

Last season: 14th

Nickname: The Eagles

Ground: Selhurst Park

Capacity: 26,309

Main signings: Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea, loan), defender Jairo Riedewald (Ajax).

Main departures: Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda (Marseille), striker Fraizer Campbell (Hull).

Key player: Winger Wilfried Zaha

Prospects: The unexpected departure of Sam Allardyce and arrival of Dutch coach Frank de Boer heralds a new era at Selhurst Park which has seen three mangers in a year.

EVERTON

Manager: Ronald Koeman

Last season: 7th

Nickname: The Toffees

Ground: Goodison Park

Capacity: 40,569

Main signings: Striker Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (Sunderland), defender Michael Keane (Burnley), midfielder Davy Klaassen (Ajax), forward Sandro Ramirez (Malaga), defender Cuco Martina (Southampton)

Main departures: striker Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), winger Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona), midfielder Tom Cleverley (Watford)

Key player: Striker Wayne Rooney

Prospects: As well as the coup of securing an Everton return for Wayne Rooney, Ronald Koeman has made some astute additions — notably defender Michael Keane — that should see the side push for the top six again.

HUDDERSFIELD

Manager: David Wagner

Last season: Promoted via Championship playoffs

Nickname: The Terriers

Ground: John Smith’s Stadium

Capacity: 24,554

Main signings: Striker Steve Mounie (Montpellier), midfielder Aaron Mooy (Manchester City), midfielder Tom Ince (Derby), defender Mathias Jorgensen (FC Copenhagen), forward Laurent Depoitre (Porto), midfielder Danny Williams (Reading), goalkeeper Jonas Lossl (Mainz, loan)

Main departures: defender Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Portsmouth, loan)

Key player: Center back Christopher Schindler

Prospects: David Wagner has been active spending the windfall secured by Huddersfield returning to the top-flight for the first time since 1972 — 20 years before the inception of the Premier League.

LEICESTER

Manager: Craig Shakespeare

Last season: 12th

Nickname: The Foxes

Ground: KP Stadium

Capacity: 32,500

Main signings: Defender Harry Maguire (Hull), midfielder Vicente Iborra (Sevilla), goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic (Hull)

Main departures: Goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler (Stuttgart), winger Bartosz Kapustka (Freiburg)

Key player: Playmaker Riyad Mahrez

Prospects: Following the the tumult of plunging into a relegation struggle months after astonishingly winning the league, Leicester will seek a return to stability with Craig Shakespeare in permanent charge. It will be a reality check as well, with no Champions League games this season.

LIVERPOOL

Manager: Juergen Klopp

Last season: 4th

Nickname: The Reds

Ground: Anfield

Capacity: 54,074

Main signings: Winger Mohamed Salah (Roma), striker Dominic Solanke (Chelsea)

Main departures: Midfeilder Lucas Leiva (Lazio), defender Andre Wisdom (Derby)

Key player: Attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho

Prospects: After squeezing back into Champions League contention, Liverpool’s first task will be successfully negotiating the playoff this month to make the group stage. Liverpool’s spending has been significantly eclipsed by most title rivals.

MANCHESTER CITY

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Last season: 3rd

Nickname: City

Ground: Etihad Stadium

Capacity: 55,097

Main signings: Defender Danilo (Manchester City), defender Kyle Walker (Tottenham), midfielder Bernardo Silva (Monaco), goalkeeper Ederson (Benfica), midfielder Douglas Luiz (Vasco De Gama)

Main departures: Goalkeeper Joe Hart (West Ham, loan), defender Pablo Zabaleta (released), defender Gael Clichy (released), winger Jesus Navas (released), goalkeeper Willy Caballero (released), defender Bacary Sagna (released)

Key player: Striker Sergio Aguero

Prospects: After coming up short both at home and in Europe last season, Pep Guardiola moved quickly to spend heavily — more than 200 million pounds ($260 million) — to ensure City mounts more credible challenges on multiple fronts this season.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manager: Jose Mourinho

Last season: 6th

Nickname: The Red Devils

Ground: Old Trafford

Capacity: 75,643

Main signings: Striker Romelu Lukaku (Everton), defender Victor Lindelof (Benfica), midfielder Nemanja Matic (Chelsea)

Main departures: Striker Wayne Rooney (Everton), winger Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad)

Key player: Striker Romelu Lukaku

Prospects: Out went long-standing captain Wayne Rooney but coming in the opposite direction from Everton was Romelu Lukaku for 75 million pounds ($98 million) who should provide greater firepower up front as United seeks a return to the top four. It took winning the Europa League to secure a return to the Champions League.

NEWCASTLE

Manager: Rafael Benitez

Last season: Promoted as Championship winners

Nickname: Magpies

Ground: St James’ Park

Capacity: 52,401

Main signings: Winger Jacob Murphy (Norwich), defender Florian Lejeune (Eibar), winger Christian Atsu (Chelsea), defender Stefan O’Connor (Arsenal)

Main departures: Winger Florian Thauvin (Marseille), goalkeeper Matz Sels (Anderlecht, loan)

Key player: Striker Dwight Gayle

Prospects: After managing to get Newcastle straight back into the Premier League, Rafael Benitez could immediately be embroiled in a relegation scrap unless further cash is invested in the squad before the Aug. 31 transfer deadline day.

SOUTHAMPTON

Manager: Mauricio Pellegrino

Last season: 8th

Nickname: The Saints

Ground: St Mary’s Stadium

Capacity: 32,689

Main signings: Defender Jan Bednarek (Lech Poznan)

Main departures: Striker Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion), defender Cuco Martina (Everton).

Key player: Midfielder Nathan Redmond

Prospects: Leading Southampton to the League Cup final wasn’t enough for Claude Puel to keep his job as manager. Although Mauricio Pellegrino is experiencing English football for the first time, the Argentine coach will be expected to secure a top-half finish without the low-key tone of Puel’s tenure.

STOKE

Manager: Mark Hughes

Last season: 13th

Nickname: The Potters

Ground: Bet365 Stadium

Capacity: 30,183

Main signings: Defender Kurt Zouma (Chelsea, loan), midfielder Darren Fletcher (West Brom), defender Josh Tymon (Hull)

Main departures: Forward Marko Arnautovic (West Ham), striker Jon Walters (Burnley)

Key player: Winger Xherdan Shaqiri

Prospects: Following consistent improvement under the guidance of Mark Hughes, Stoke’s run of six losses from the final 10 matches was a significant disappointment. However, adding the experience of veteran midfielder Darren Fletcher should improve a side based around technical skill as well as hard graft.

SWANSEA

Manager: Paul Clement

Last season: 15th

Nickname: The Swans

Ground: Liberty Stadium

Capacity: 20,972

Main signings: Midfielder Roque Mesa (Las Palmas), striker Tammy Abraham (Chelsea, loan), goalkeeper Erwin Mulder (Heerenveen)

Main departures: Midfielder Jack Cork (Burnley), striker Bafetimbi Gomis (Galatasaray)

Key player: Midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson

Prospects: Paul Clement endured a survival struggle after being parachuted into the managerial hot seat in January. His hopes of leading Swansea back up the standings depend on whether Gylfi Sigurdsson can be kept in south Wales before deadline day.

TOTTENHAM

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino

Last season: 2nd

Nickname: Spurs

Ground: Wembley Stadium

Capacity: 90,000

Main signings: None.

Main departures: Defender Kyle Walker (Manchester City), midfielder Nabil Bentaleb (Shalke), winger Clinton N’jie (Marseille), defender Federico Fazio (Roma)

Key player: Playmaker Dele Alli

Prospects: After coming up short in the title race for a second successive season, can Mauricio Pochettino’s thrilling young side be as competitive in this campaign without the squad being strengthened? Tottenham will also have to cope with playing at Wembley while White Hart Lane is redeveloped.

WATFORD

Manager: Marco Silva

Last season: 17th

Nickname: The Hornets

Ground: Vicarage Road

Capacity: 23,700

Main signings: Midfielder Will Hughes (Derby), midfielder Tom Cleverley (Everton), midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea), defender Kiko Femenia (Alaves)

Main departures: Defensive midfielder Mario Suarez (Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng), striker Mathias Ranegie (released)

Key player: Striker Troy Deeney

Prospects: Watford looked set for a top-half finish before collapsing, costing Walter Mazzarri his job. Marco Silva was hired despite being relegated with Hull. There is little job security at Watford. So unless Silva’s side impresses to the end of the season, Watford could again be looking for a new manager.

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Manager: Tony Pulis

Last season: 10th

Nickname: The Baggies

Ground: The Hawthorns

Capacity: 26,850

Main signings: Striker Jay Rodriguez (Southampton), defender Ahmed Hegazi (Al Ahly, loan)

Main departures: Midfielder Darren Fletcher (Stoke), defender Sebastien Pocognoli (Standard Liege)

Key player: Midfielder Nacer Chadli

Prospects: The lack of significant investment in the squad could hamper Tony Pulis’ bid to build on West Brom’s best finish in four years.

WEST HAM

Manager: Slaven Bilic

Last season: 11th

Nickname: The Hammers

Ground: Olympic Stadium

Capacity: 57,000

Main signings: Forward Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen), forward Marko Arnautovic (Stoke), goalkeeper Joe Hart (Manchester City, loan), defender Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City)

Main departures: Defensive midfielder Havard Nordtveit (Hoffenheim), forward Enner Valencia (Tigres)

Key player: Forward Marko Arnautovic

Prospects: After slowly becoming accustomed to life away from Upton Park, West Ham ended last season positively with just one defeat from the final seven league matches. The platform has been provided, with the investment, for West Ham to push for a top-six finish and European qualification.

