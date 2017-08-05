Polster jumpstarts Fire in 4-1 win over Revolution

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Polster scored his first goal of the season in the eighth minute to help the Chicago Fire beat the New England Revolution 4-1 on Saturday night.

Kei Kamara, with his fourth goal in his last three matches, tied it at the 24th minute on a header off a free kick from Lee Nguyen.

Chicago went ahead for good when Juninho scored his first goal as a member of the Fire in the 39th. Patrick Doody assisted on goals by Juninho, Michael de Leeuw and Luis Solignac.

Chicago (12-5-5) swept New England (7-10-5) in all three matches this season.

The Fire extended its home winning streak to nine games, the second longest home winning streak of all time. The Miami Fusion won nine straight at home from Aug. 4, 2000, to June 9 the following year.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.