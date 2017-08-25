NYC FC-Red Bulls, Sums

501.5
By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 9:14 pm 08/25/2017 09:14pm
New York City 0 1—1
New York 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York City, Moralez, 4 (Villa), 56th minute. 2, New York, Veron, 2 (penalty kick), 70th.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Eirik Johansen; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Ring, New York City, 19th; Lawrence, New York, 35th; Wallace, New York City, 43rd.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referee_Brian Poeschel, Eduardo Mariscal. Fourth Official_Caleb Mendez.

A_25,219 (25,219).

___

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Frederic Brillant, Alexander Callens, Ben Sweat, Ethan White (Robert James Allen, 30th); Jack Harrison (Jonathan Lewis, 76th), Mikey Lopez, Maxi Moralez, Alexander Ring; David Villa, Rodney Wallace (Thomas McNamara, 79th).

New York_Luis Robles; Fidel Escobar, Kemar Lawrence, Michael Murillo; Tyler Adams, Sean Akira Davis (Gonzalo Veron, 64th), Sacha Kljestan, Aaron Long, Felipe Martins, Alex Muyl (Derick Etienne, 82nd); Bradley Wright-Phillips (Dilly Duka, 90th).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

