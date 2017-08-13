NYC FC-Galaxy, Sums

New York City 0 2—2 Los Angeles 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York City, Lewis, 1, 54th minute. 2, New York City, Villa, 18, 73rd.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Eirik Johansen; Los Angeles, Brian Rowe, Jon Kempin.

Yellow Cards_Jones, Los Angeles, 34th; Callens, New York City, 36th; Ring, New York City, 45th; White, New York City, 80th; Wallace, New York City, 85th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Jonathan Johnson. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_25,667 (27,000)

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Frederic Brillant, Alexander Callens, Ben Sweat, Ethan White; Jack Harrison (Sean Okoli, 82nd), Yangel Herrera, Thomas McNamara (Rodney Wallace, 72nd), Alexander Ring; Jonathan Lewis (Khiry Shelton, 62nd), David Villa.

Los Angeles_Brian Rowe; Ashley Cole, Dave Romney, Daniel Steres, Pele Van Anholt; Romain Alessandrini (Bradford Jamieson IV, 83rd), Emmanuel Boateng, Jonathan Dos Santos, Jermaine Jones, Joao Pedro (Jack McInerney, 85th); Gyasi Zardes.

