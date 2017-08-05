Minnesota United FC-Sounders, Sums

|Seattle
|2
|2—4
|Minnesota
|0
|0—0
First half_1, Seattle, Bruin 7 (Dempsey), 9th. 2, Seattle, Dempsey 8 (Marshall, Svensson), 18th.
Second half_3, Seattle, Morris 3 (Lodeiro), 71st. 4, Seattle, Dempsey 9 (Jones), 73rd.
Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei; Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth.
Yellow Cards_Cronin, Minnesota, 84th.
Red Cards_None.
Referee_Jose Carlos Rivero. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Adam Garner. 4th Official_Baboucarr Jallow.
A_22,649 (50,805)
Seattle_Stefan Frei, Kelvin Leerdam, Roman Torres (Tony Alfaro, 75th), Chad Marshall, Joevin Jones, Gustav Svensson, Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Clint Dempsey, Jordan Morris (Aaron Kovar, 76th), Will Bruin (Brad Evans, 64th).
Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth, Jerome Thiesson, Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Ismaila Jome, Sam Cronin, Ibson (Collin Martin, 80th), Miguel Ibarra (Johan Venegas, 69th), Kevin Molino, Sam Nicholson, Abu Danladi.
