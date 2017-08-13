501.5
Lewis, Villa lead NYCFC to 2-0 win over Galaxy

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 1:23 am 08/13/2017 01:23am
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Lewis and David Villa scored to help New York City FC beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday night.

Sean Johnson had five saves in his fifth shutout of the season for New York City (13-7-4).

Lewis, a 20-year-old rookie, side-stepped a defender and then ripped a shot from just outside the box off the bottom of the crossbar and into the net to open the scoring in the 54th minute. It was his first MLS goal.

Villa, working against two defenders, jumped back to create space and then stepped left before rifling a long-range left-footer past Brian Rowe for his MLS-leading 18th goal of the season in the 73rd.

Los Angeles (6-12-5) outshot NYCFC 21-10. The Galaxy are winless, with seven losses, in their last eight games and have just one win since the end of May.

