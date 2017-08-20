501.5
Lewis scores in stoppage time, NYCFC beats Revolution 2-1

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 9:13 pm 08/20/2017 09:13pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan Lewis scored in stoppage time to help New York City FC beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Sunday for its third straight victory.

The 20-year-old rookie has scored his only two MLS goals in back-to-back games.

Villa trapped a long cross from RJ Allen on the left side and dropped it to Ben Sweat, who first-timed a left footer to Lewis at the top of the 6-yard box for the finish in the fourth minute of injury time.

Teal Bunbury put away a rebound to open the scoring for New England (8-11-5) in the 57th minute. Andrew Farrell’s shot from distance backed up goalkeeper Sean Johnson against the goal line, where he spilled the stop and Bunbury scored from point-blank range. It was his fifth goal in the last five games. Villa tied it for NYC (14-7-4) in the 77th with his MLS-leading 19th goal.

The Revolution are winless in their last 14 road games, a franchise record.

