Houston-Vancouver, Sums

Houston 0 1—1 Vancouver 2 0—2

First half_1, Vancouver, Montero 10 (PK), 17th minute. 2, Vancouver, Reyna 2 (Montero), 32nd.

Second half_3, Houston, Quioto 5 (Manotas), 51st.

Goalies_Houston, Tyler Deric; Vancouver, David Ousted.

Yellow Cards_Harvey, Vancouver, 31st; Nerwinski, Vancouver, 41st, Machado, Houston, 46th; Garcia, Houston, 73rd; Ousted, Vancouver, 79th; Cabezas, Houston, 83rd; DeLaGarze, Houston, 93rd.

Red Cards_None.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Michael Kampmeinert, Chris Wattam. 4th Official_Daniel Radford.

A_21,183 (22,120)

___

Lineups

Houston_Tyler Deric; A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado, Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley; Boniek Garcia (Tomas Martinez, 76th), Juan Cabezas, Alex; Andrew Wenger (Memo Rodriguez, 85th), Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto (Jose Escalante, 89th).

Vancouver_David Ousted; Jakob Nerwinski (Marcel de Jong, 88th), Kendall Waston, Tim Parker, Jordan Harvey; Andrew Jacobson, Tony Tchani, Christian Bolanos, Yordy Reyna (Alphonso Davies, 85th), Cristian Techera (Bernie Ibini-Isei, 72nd(; Fredy Montero.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.