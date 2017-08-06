501.5
Houston, Real Salt Lake play to a scoreless draw

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 1:18 am 08/06/2017 01:18am
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Houston and Real Salt Lake played to a scoreless draw Saturday night to keep their unbeaten streaks alive.

The Dynamo finished with just 10 men when midfielder Alex Lima drew two yellow cards in an 80-second span halfway through the second half.

Real Salt Lake outshot Houston 21-9.

Houston (9-7-7) now has played to a draw in three of its last four games. It was the Dynamo’s second scoreless draw in the last month. The tie snapped the Dynamo’s three-game winning streak against Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake (7-12-5), meanwhile, played to its third straight tie. The two teams each have played their last five contests without a defeat.

