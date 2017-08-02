501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Garza leaves MLS All-Star…

Garza leaves MLS All-Star game with separated shoulder

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 9:57 pm 08/02/2017 09:57pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Atlanta United defender Greg Garza suffered a separated right shoulder less than 2 minutes into the MLS All-Star Game.

Garza was tackled by Real Madrid’s Isco near midfield and slid to the wet turf, reaching out with his right hand to brace himself. He hit the turf awkwardly and stayed down for two minutes.

He was replaced 4 minutes later by Houston’s DeMarcus Beasley.

Garza, 25, is in his first MLS season after spending most of his pro career in Mexico.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLS News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?