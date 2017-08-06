Galaxy-Timbers, Sums

|Los Angeles
|1
|0—1
|Portland
|2
|1—3
First half_1, Portland, Ridgewell 2 (Guzman), 5th minute. 2, Los Angeles, Boateng 3 (Pedro), 6th. 3, Portland, Valeri 12 (Miller), 33rd.
Second half_4, Portland, Powell 1 (Adi, Blanco), 53rd.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Brian Rowe; Portland, Jake Gleeson.
Yellow Cards_Powell, Portland, 10th; Zardes, Los Angeles, 13th; Pedro, Los Angeles, 46th; Ridgewell, Portland 58th; dos Santos, Los Angeles, 71st; Jones, Los Angeles, 72nd; Miller, Portland, 80th; Guzman, Portland, 98th.
Red Cards_None.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Mike Rottersman. 4th Official_Mark Kadlecik.
A_21,144 (22,000)
Los Angeles_Brian Rowe, Pele van Anholt, Daniel Steres, Dave Romney, Ashley Cole, Joao Pedro, Jermaine Jones, Jack McInerney (Jonathan dos Santos, 64th), Giovani dos Santos, Emmanuel Boateng (Ariel Lassiter, 74th), Gyasi Zardes.
Portland_Jake Gleeson, Alvas Powell, Larrys Mabiala, Liam Ridgewell (Lawrence Olum, 91st), Roy Miller, David Guzman, Diego Chara, Darlington Nagbe, Diego Valeri, Sebastian Blanco (Dairon Asprilla, 86th), Fanendo Adi (Darren Mattocks, 56th).
