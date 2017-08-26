501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLS News » Atlanta United-Union, Sums

Atlanta United-Union, Sums

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 9:14 pm 08/26/2017 09:14pm
Share
Atlanta 1 1—2
Philadelphia 2 0—2

First half_1, Philadelphia, Alberg, 6 (Wijnaldum), 18th minute. 2, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 1 (Elliott), 24th. 3, Atlanta, Asad, 3 (Martinez), 26th.

Second half_4, Atlanta, Mears, 1, 91st.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Kyle Reynish; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Bedoya, Philadelphia, 10th; Martinez, Atlanta, 13th; Sapong, Philadelphia, 29th.

Red Cards_Yaro, Philadelphia, 52nd.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referee_Phillippe Briere, Gianni Facchini. Fourth Official_Sorin Stoica.

A_17,221 (18,500).

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst (Julian Gressel, 59th); Miguel Almiron, Yamil Asad, Gregory Garza, Chris McCann, Anton Walkes (Tyrone Mears, 75th); Josef Martinez, Hector Villalba (Jacob Peterson, 75th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Keegan Rosenberry, Giliano Wijnaldum, Joshua Yaro; Roland Alberg (Richie Marquez, 54th), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (Warren Creavalle, 85th), Chris Pontius (Ilsinho, 75th); C.J. Sapong.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLS News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?