Atlanta United-Union, Sums

Atlanta 1 1—2 Philadelphia 2 0—2

First half_1, Philadelphia, Alberg, 6 (Wijnaldum), 18th minute. 2, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 1 (Elliott), 24th. 3, Atlanta, Asad, 3 (Martinez), 26th.

Second half_4, Atlanta, Mears, 1, 91st.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Kyle Reynish; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Bedoya, Philadelphia, 10th; Martinez, Atlanta, 13th; Sapong, Philadelphia, 29th.

Red Cards_Yaro, Philadelphia, 52nd.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referee_Phillippe Briere, Gianni Facchini. Fourth Official_Sorin Stoica.

A_17,221 (18,500).

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst (Julian Gressel, 59th); Miguel Almiron, Yamil Asad, Gregory Garza, Chris McCann, Anton Walkes (Tyrone Mears, 75th); Josef Martinez, Hector Villalba (Jacob Peterson, 75th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Keegan Rosenberry, Giliano Wijnaldum, Joshua Yaro; Roland Alberg (Richie Marquez, 54th), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (Warren Creavalle, 85th), Chris Pontius (Ilsinho, 75th); C.J. Sapong.

